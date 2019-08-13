iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Decreased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.68. 1,615,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,516. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.58.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

