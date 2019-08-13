iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $50,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 12,560,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,170,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.