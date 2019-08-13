iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.37. 295,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,153. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

