iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Keybank National Association OH’s 8th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.65% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $290,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $76.74. 1,080,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,667. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

