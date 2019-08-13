iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.55

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 22746226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAU. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 24,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 130,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 91.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

