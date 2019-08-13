iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,660 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

