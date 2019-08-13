iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 40,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. 23,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,398. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

