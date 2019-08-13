iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $736,000.

EEM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. 5,229,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,834,297. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

