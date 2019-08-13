iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,567,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the previous session’s volume of 917,743 shares.The stock last traded at $26.94 and had previously closed at $26.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 29,255.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,268,000 after buying an additional 6,662,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,163,000 after buying an additional 557,252 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 620,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,646,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

