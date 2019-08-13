iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,759,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,832,000 after buying an additional 170,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,155,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 964,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 936,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.