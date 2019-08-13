ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 310.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 92,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $833.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.18.

