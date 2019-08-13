Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given $18.25 Average Price Target by Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Itamar Medical an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

