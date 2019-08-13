Iungo Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $96,615.00 and approximately $2,292.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.48 or 0.04333246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000958 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

