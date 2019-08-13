Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,634. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61.

About Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

