Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma Sells 3,000 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,867,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $89.06. 510,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.50.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 427,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,084 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

