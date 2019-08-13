Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 244,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Western Digital by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

WDC traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. 75,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.