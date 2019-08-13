Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 510 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6,694.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.59. 612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

