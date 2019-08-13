Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $343 Million Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 204,779 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.66% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $343,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,355,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,608,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 575,163 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,762,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,075,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 562,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

SAGE traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.53. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.49.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 84,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $14,801,282.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,107,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $16,472,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,648,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

