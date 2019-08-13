Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $442.10 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $442,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,574,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. BTIG Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Atlassian from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $152.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Atlassian stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.38. 10,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

