Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 492,665 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.02% of Autodesk worth $366,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,517,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,288,000 after buying an additional 519,100 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Autodesk by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 365,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,983,000 after buying an additional 286,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,471,000 after buying an additional 214,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,523,000 after buying an additional 190,871 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.70. 32,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,219. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,395.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.25.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

