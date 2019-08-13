Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Announces Earnings Results

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter.

JASN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56. Jason Industries has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JASN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jason Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Jason Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 590,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 50,802 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jason Industries by 20.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JASN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

