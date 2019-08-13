Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Jazz Resources Inc (CVE:JZR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $831,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cadmium, and antimony ores. The company primarily holds interest in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

