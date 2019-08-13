JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday. China International Capital upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,353,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,447. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,022.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 222,161 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

