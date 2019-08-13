JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 12.9%

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price was up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.66, approximately 46,262,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 15,715,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.81 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,022.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 233.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

