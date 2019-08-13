Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $15.80 on Friday.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes own titles and titles developed by independent studios, as well as music and books.

