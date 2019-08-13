Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock worth $241,507. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Jewett-Cameron Trading accounts for approximately 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned 28.33% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JCTCF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

