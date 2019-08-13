JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Down 51.4% in July

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get JMP Group alerts:

NYSE JMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 33,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). JMP Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. JMP Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.