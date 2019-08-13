JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 107,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 480,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22.

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The information services provider reported ($9.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. JMU Ltd- had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 280.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMU Ltd- stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JMU Ltd- at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile (NASDAQ:JMU)

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

