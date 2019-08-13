Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.6% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 296,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,210,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Intel stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 871,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,398,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

