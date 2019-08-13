JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.10 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.91) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.18 ($2.54).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

