JSECOIN Price Down 14.6% This Week (JSE)

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One JSECOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, JSECOIN has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JSECOIN has a total market capitalization of $191,439.00 and $1.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JSECOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00267669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.01277111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000434 BTC.

JSECOIN Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JSECOIN’s official website is jsecoin.com. JSECOIN’s official message board is jsecoin.com/blog. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin.

JSECOIN Token Trading

JSECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JSECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JSECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JSECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.