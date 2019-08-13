KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.27

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 2844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 93.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 60.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

