KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 1,199 Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brady by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 107.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

In other news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,288 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $474,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 7,424 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $354,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRC traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Brady had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.