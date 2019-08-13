KBC Group NV Invests $105,000 in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Matrix Service by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,787. Matrix Service Co has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $499.95 million, a PE ratio of 127.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

