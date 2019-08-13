KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 2,544 Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. 127,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 27,424 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $575,629.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

