KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,457,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.04. 665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,173. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $194.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

