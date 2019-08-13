Kcash (KCASH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.31 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $2.31 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

