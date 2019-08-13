KekCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $314,793.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, KekCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $314,793.00 and $8.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024093 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012480 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.02216346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000522 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002173 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.