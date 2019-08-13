Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KELYA. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 104.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.