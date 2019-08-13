KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

KEM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

KEM stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.52. KEMET has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KEMET will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. KEMET’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other KEMET news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $52,361.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $73,014.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $249,468. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEM. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KEMET by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,188,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after buying an additional 525,793 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in KEMET in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,911,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in KEMET by 23.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 704,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 132,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

