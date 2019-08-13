Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,365,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 23,986,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $86,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 751.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,619. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

