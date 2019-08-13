Kevin Eskridge Sells 56,500 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 2,784,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,883. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 60,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

