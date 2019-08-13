Keybank National Association OH Buys 6,089 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $55,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, hitting $277.32. 247,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.