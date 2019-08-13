Keybank National Association OH Has $86.96 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $86,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $179.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.