Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,542 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $40,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $46,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 60,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,267. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,946,417.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,910 shares of company stock valued at $34,676,523. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

