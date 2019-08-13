Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,280 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 2.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $111,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $84.67. 2,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.42. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.56.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

