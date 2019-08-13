Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,570,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,209 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $143,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 220,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,561. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.