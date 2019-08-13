Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,943 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $51,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,594,000 after buying an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.21. 35,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $496,329.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $957,609.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.