Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89), approximately 26,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467.50 ($6.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 million and a PE ratio of 37.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 504.70.

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider Simon Robert Philips sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total value of £4,500,000 ($5,880,047.04).

Keystone Law Group Company Profile (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

