Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Cut by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,534,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,361 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,799,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 630,652 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 835,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 571,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,178,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 567,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 69,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

